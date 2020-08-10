1/1
Donald Gordon LAUDER
Peacefully with his family by his side at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday August 8th 2020 in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Joanne Lauder (nee Evans). Loving father of Tracy Cruz (Michael) and Michael. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Meg and Kayden. Dear brother of Billy (Carlene), Ken (Shirley), Butch (Lilly) and Bobby (Monica). Brother-in-law of Terry (Doreen), Dana (Michael), Chris (Miriam) and the late Mathew, Dean and Ken. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private family gathering will be held. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to SickKids Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 10, 2020.
