Donald William MEDHURST
Peacefully at home, after a brief courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, with family by his side. In his 81st year. Partner of Carol Lynn and husband of the late Judith Medhurst (nee Kelly). Loving father of Bill (Barb) Medhurst and Kelly (Jim) Goody. Cherished grandfather of Bradley (Karin), Bailey (Dan), Joseph, Collin (Alex), Kate (Graham) and Gillian. Dear brother of the late Marilyn (Stu) Burkholder. Fondly remembered by Carol's children Sharon, Rob, Jeff and their children. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Mule, nurse Melanie, Dr. Youssef and the staff of Durham Regional Cancer Centre and all of Don's friends who were especially supportive during his journey. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humour and his love of family. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Donations to JumpStart and Northumberland Humane Society would be appreciated. Condolences received at www. MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
