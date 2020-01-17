|
Passed away at Extendicare Nursing Home, Cobourg, Sunday, December 1, 2019. Bob, beloved husband of the late Dorothy Majury. Loving father of Bob (Kanyarat), Donald, Beverley (Ken Thompson) and Teresa (Bob Hawthorn). Also survived by grandchildren Quaid, Brandon, Kiera, Michael, Christina, Jennifer, Mark, Rebecca and six great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Madge, Ella, Nellie and Bill. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Port Hope Legion Hall, 29 Thomas Street, Port Hope, Saturday, January 18th from 1-3 p.m. Thanks for all the great care from the staff at Extendicare Cobourg.
Published in Northumberland News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020