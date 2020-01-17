Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Port Hope Legion Hall
29 Thomas Street
Port Hope, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William (Bob) MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald William (Bob) MORRIS Obituary
Passed away at Extendicare Nursing Home, Cobourg, Sunday, December 1, 2019. Bob, beloved husband of the late Dorothy Majury. Loving father of Bob (Kanyarat), Donald, Beverley (Ken Thompson) and Teresa (Bob Hawthorn). Also survived by grandchildren Quaid, Brandon, Kiera, Michael, Christina, Jennifer, Mark, Rebecca and six great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Madge, Ella, Nellie and Bill. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Port Hope Legion Hall, 29 Thomas Street, Port Hope, Saturday, January 18th from 1-3 p.m. Thanks for all the great care from the staff at Extendicare Cobourg.

www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -