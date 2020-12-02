1/1
Donna HALEY
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Donna M. Haley passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, November 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. Donna was in her 81st year and leaves behind her beloved husband Lorne Haley, 3 Children Debbie (Brock) Burley, Cindy (Jeremy) Walsh, Jeff (Michelle) Haley, 7 Grandchildren Haley (Will) Gush, Maggie (Mike Price) Burley, Derek Walsh, Hannah Burley, Nolan (Gabrielle) Walsh, Mackenzie Haley, Brock Haley and Great Grandchild Austin Gush. We would like to thank Dr. Mule, the staff at St. Elizabeth and Ed's House, for all the care and compassion shown to Donna and our Family at this difficult time. A Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Granny and Friend that will be deeply missed.

Published in Northumberland News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
