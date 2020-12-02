It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Donna M. Haley passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, November 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. Donna was in her 81st year and leaves behind her beloved husband Lorne Haley, 3 Children Debbie (Brock) Burley, Cindy (Jeremy) Walsh, Jeff (Michelle) Haley, 7 Grandchildren Haley (Will) Gush, Maggie (Mike Price) Burley, Derek Walsh, Hannah Burley, Nolan (Gabrielle) Walsh, Mackenzie Haley, Brock Haley and Great Grandchild Austin Gush. We would like to thank Dr. Mule, the staff at St. Elizabeth and Ed's House, for all the care and compassion shown to Donna and our Family at this difficult time. A Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Granny and Friend that will be deeply missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store