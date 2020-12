We would sincerely like to thank all, for calls, prayers, visits, cards, flowers, food brought in, donations, and online condolences received. A special thanks to Rev. Jamie York for our grave side service. Their is a very big boyd in our lives, in the passing of our son, and Karen's brother Donnie. A friend to many, he will be greatly missed. Gratefully yours, Donna and Elmer Davis and Karen.



