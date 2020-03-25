|
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2020, Doris Tackaberry at 94 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Francis Tackaberry. Loving mother of Larry (Yvonne), Linda, Brenda (Al Brown), Brian (Penny), Debbie (Dave Campbell), Dwight, Judy (Dave George). Cherished Nanny of fifteen Grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her great-grandchildren Brody and Quinton. Survived by her sister Shirley Buchanan (the late Charles), sister-in-law Marg Stimers (the late Adrian), brother and sister-in-law Leonard and Helen Tackaberry. Predeceased by her brothers Bill Taylor (the late Carolyn), Doug Taylor, Glen Taylor, sisters Ada Archer (the late Jack), Joan Taylor, brother-in-law Don Tackaberry (the late Winnie), sister-in-law Bernice Dearman (the late Art), Barb Shortreed (the late Chester Lepa), Jean Tackaberry, Shirley Whitefield. A Private Family Graveside Interment will take place. A Pubilc Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society. Condolences receive at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 25, 2020