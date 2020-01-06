Home

Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Dorothy beloved wife of Clifford Donaghue. Dear mother of Jim Donaghue (Marie-Annette) and Sandra Curtis (Rick Halford). Grandmother of Everett (Ashley), Bryan (Taylor) and Stephen (Andrea). Great-grandmother of Scotlyn, Harper, Kalina, Cole and Katherine. Sister of the late Irwin Allen. Mother-in-law of the late Terry Curtis. Friends were received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope on Monday, January 6th from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m. If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to Port Hope United Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Special thanks to staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for their compassionate care. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
