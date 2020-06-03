Passed away at Hope Street Terrace, Port Hope on Monday, June 1, 2020. Elsie Beach, daughter of the late William and Mary Beach. The dear mother of Bill McGill, Patti (Gary Kort), Ted McGill (Angela) and Don McGill (Linda). Grandmother of Chris, Sara, David, Caitlan, Daniel, Josh, Ryan, Rayna and great-grandchildren Cayden, Scarlett, Declan, Adalynn and Saydi. Will also be missed by James Wallace and his children Ashley, Kara, Blake, Alison and Kelsie. Sister of Joseph Beach, Muriel Owen, Vivian Parsons, David Beach and the late George Beach, Margaret Beach, Mildred Knuff, Marjorie Fournier, William Beach, Alice Crick, Mary Kirkey, Cecil Beach, Stella Hermiston and Beatrice Cragg. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held when allowed at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope, and will be announced. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 3, 2020.