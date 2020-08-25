Dorothy LINGARD

Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in her 81st year. Dorothy Ayotte, loving partner of Hank Stolk and beloved wife of the late Norman Lingard. Loving mother of Christopher, and Penny. Loving grandmother of Heather, and Bradley (Pam). Great-grandmother of Chloe. Sister of Gord Ayotte (Donna) of Winnipeg. Service will be held at Ross Funeral Chapel, Port Hope on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visiting from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com