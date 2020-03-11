Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy CASSELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May CASSELTON

Dorothy May CASSELTON Obituary
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday March 5, 2020. Dorothy Staib beloved wife of the late Whit Casselton. Loving mother of Donna (Bob Trew), Brenda (Tony Badder), Beth Mercer, Jim Casselton (Joan) and the late Debbie Cann. Survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 2-4 pm. If Desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to . www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 11, 2020
