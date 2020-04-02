|
|
At the Belleville General Hospital on Monday, March 30, 2020, age 91 years. Doug Dorland, son of the late Willet "Aylmer" Dorland and the late Mildred (Arthur). Beloved husband of the late Reita Mae (Wiley). Loving father of Larry and his wife Jackie of Demorestville, Steven of the Philippines, and Donald of Brighton. Brother of Doreen (George Frederick) of Belleville, and the late Arthur. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Thomas and his wife Cara, Michael and his wife Bronwen, Christopher and his partner Christie, Benjamin, Samford, Amanda, and his great-grandchildren, Brennen, Maddox, Ethan, Kaitlyn, Maeson, and his nieces and nephews. Interment McPhail's Cemetery. A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the , would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfaimilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 2, 2020