Peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Cobourg, ON. Douglas Melville Haddow, age 87. Husband of Faye Haddow. Loving father and father-in-law to Cameron and Jane Haddow and Leslie and Chris Bucci. Grandfather of Lindsay and Kendall Haddow, and Dylan Rutledge. Uncle of Susan Opler. Predeceased by sister Catharine Opler. A remembrance ceremony for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Those wishing to, may make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 3, 2020