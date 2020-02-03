Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Haddow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Melville Haddow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Melville Haddow Obituary
Peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Cobourg, ON. Douglas Melville Haddow, age 87. Husband of Faye Haddow. Loving father and father-in-law to Cameron and Jane Haddow and Leslie and Chris Bucci. Grandfather of Lindsay and Kendall Haddow, and Dylan Rutledge. Uncle of Susan Opler. Predeceased by sister Catharine Opler. A remembrance ceremony for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Those wishing to, may make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -