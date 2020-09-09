Peacefully, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 59th year. Beloved husband of Michelle (neé Diminie). Loving father of Amy, Holly (Tim), Sarah (Ben) and step-father of Jorden. Cherished grandfather of Kaeden, Khloe, Tyson, Cassius, Clayton, Brantley and Sandy. Dear son of the late Gordon and the late Doris Wright. Brother of Brenda (Warren) Cochrane, Larry (Sandy) Wright, the late Debbie (Jack) Martin, Rick (Brenda) Wright, Shelley (Tony) Miezlaiskis and Kim (Robert Whitefield) Wright. Son-in-law of Joan and Don Diminie. Craig will be sadly missed by his extended family, nieces, nephews and friends. A private interment was held at Port Hope Union Cemetery. Donations to Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.