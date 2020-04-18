|
|
It is with heavy hearts we say "see you later" to Dwight.....forever 63. Much loved son of Millie and Bud (predeceased). Proud dad to Eric and loved brother of Ken (predeceased) (Marli), Garth (Susan) and Michael (predeceased). Always cherished and connected to Veronica Derry. Remembered as the uncle with stories to tell and treasures to share by his nephews Stewart and Graham. Dwight loved being on his land, in the woods, in his garden, building/renovating, hunting, fishing, fossil hunting, cooking and sharing meals and special occasions with friends and family. He was equally at ease with his own company as he was in the company of others. Always generous, always curious, always learning and generally living life his way. He will be missed by numerous friends who shared his passions. ....and who are now sharing stories of past adventures, mishaps and so many memories of this dear man who lived life fully, passionately, with zeal and good humour. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation: The Ganaraska Forest Centre or the . A celebration of Dwight's life will be at a later date. Condolences and donations received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 18, 2020