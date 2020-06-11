It is with much sadness the family of Earle Royce Stewart announce his passing on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital. A beloved father, cherished grandfather and adored great grandfather, he leaves to mourn, his children, Dianna McCulloch (Nova Scotia), Wendy Jibb (Cold Springs) and Fred (North Carolina). He is also survived by siblings, Muriel, Donnie, Ray, Audrey and Diane. Predeceased by wife, Bertha and daughter Velma as well as siblings, Alice, Roy, Neta, Vernon, George, Freddy and his best friend, Stanley the cat. At his request, there will be no service. Cremation to take place with ashes to be scattered in Nova Scotia. A special thank you to the nurses on 2B and Palliative at NHH and St. Elizabeth's Home Care for their care, kindness and compassion in his final days. For those wishing to make memorial donations, please consider Northumberland Humane Society. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 11, 2020.