Edith Margaret Lilly, 85 passed away peacefully from this life to be with her devoted Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on June 17, 2020 at the Regency Manor Nursing Home, Port Hope Ontario with family by her side. She was born on February 13, 1935 to William and Reta (Devlin) Lilly in Kingston, Ontario. She was dearly loved by her children, Christine Wallace (Jonathan), Peter Litowski (predeceased), Joanne Mattsson (Claes), Teresa McCormack (James) and Steven Litowski (Sonia). She was a proud and loving grandmother to her five grandchildren; Emily Morris (Bradley), Sawyer Mattsson, Ellen McCormack, Ava Mattsson and Jessica Litowski and was delighted to meet her great-grandson, Jack Morris. Edith was a loving sister to George (Beryl) Lilly, Beatrice Weise, William Lilly, Barbara Hospodarec (Robert) and Linda (Greg) Jenkins. Sister-in-law to Lilli Lilly, Ruth Lilly, John and Jean Horechuk, Gary and Patrica Boyett, William Litowski, and Michael Litowski. She will also leave behind many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Michael and James Lilly and her sister-in-law Patricia Lilly and Brenda Litowski. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, if desired donations in Edith's memory can be made to the Parkinson's Society of Kingston, Ontario. www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 23, 2020.