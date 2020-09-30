1/1
Edna May HENDERSON
Henderson, Edna May It is with heavy hearts the family of Edna Henderson announces her passing after a long, healthy and good life, at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on September 25, 2020 in her 97th year. Edna was the daughter of the late Edward and Mae Cooper (Morrison) and the beloved wife of the late Albert "Bert" Henderson (1988). Edna will now be united with those gone before her; a cherished sister Audrey Johnston (2018), nephew David Thwaites (1981), niece Heather Johnston (2020), and a dear friend Peter Berbe (2003). Edna is survived by her nieces Diana Vosters (Frank), Nancy Johnston, and her nephew Ian Johnston (Dawn Bruce), and her dear friend Nadine Heffernan. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews. After cremation, a private family graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Campbellford on October 3rd, 2020. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
