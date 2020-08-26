Edward GREEN

Peacefully at Extendicare Cobourg, on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Irene Green. Loving father of Wanda Smith (Peter), and Teresa Lord (Jim). Grandfather of Kellie, Andrea, and the late Eric. Ed was a proud veteran and an active member of the Port Hope business community. A private family service will be held. We would like to thank the staff at Extendicare Cobourg, for their exceptional care and compassion. Memorial donations to The Canadian Cancer Society
