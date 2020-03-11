|
SIGSWORTH, Eileen Eva (nee Tracy) - Peacefully at Legion Village with her family by her side, on March 8, 2020, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her dear husband, Oscar, always loved by her daughters Suzanne Steele and Jo-Anne (John) Klym. Cherished daughter of the late Frank and Ellie Tracy. Our profound gratitude to the Supporting Housing Staff of Legion Village, for their loving care. The family has chosen to have a private service. Donations to Legion Village would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 11, 2020