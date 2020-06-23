Eleanor Hope HOLDAWAY
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital Cobourg on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born on December 2, 1931. Survived by her husband Allan of 58 years. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Gilberta Thompson and her two sisters, Betty and Mabel. Dear aunt of Marta Amo (Kingston), David Martyn (Ottawa), and Gayle Lattimore (Ottawa). Gone to be with her LORD. A service was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The Ross Funeral Chapel prior to interment at Welcome Church Cemetery. www.rossfuneralchapel.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 23, 2020.
