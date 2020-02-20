Home

MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Eleanor McFarlane Obituary
In her 87th year, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John (2017). Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Eleanor was the daughter of Horace and Hilda. Eleanor was a member of St. Peter's Anglican Church and the Probus Club of Cobourg. Eleanor was first mate to Captain John, for years of pleasure sailing on Lake Huron and Ontario and for all of life's adventures which included extensive travel. Eleanor followed John throughout his nomadic Ontario hydro lifestyle always making each new house into a home for the family. Eleanor will be remembered by her family for always being "in the prime of her life". She is survived by her children Bruce (Janice), and their children Erin (Mark) Alex (Jan), Beth (Brandon); Don (Maggie) and their children Ellie (Steve) Becca (Jamie) Tricia (Gary); Joanne (Martin) and their children Geoff (Thea) Janine (Aidan) and six great-grandchildren, Archer, Edison, Brynlee, Ajooni, Jonah, and Gabe. Predeceased by her parents, brother Albert and sister Thelma. She is survived by her sister Margaret and brother Russ. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. A celebration of life will be held for Eleanor at a later date. The family would like to thank the many wonderful healthcare workers at NHH and Dr. Caldwell for years of care. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital or a . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 20, 2020
