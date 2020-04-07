|
Passed away peacefully at Regency Manor, Port Hope, on April 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Andrea Marchand-Amelia (Rick). Proud grandmother of Amelia Reid (Bill) and Erica Silvera (Pete). Great-grandmother of Nathan, Abigail and the late Tristin. Great-great-grandmother of Jaxson. Dear sister of Alice Lord, the late Frances Last, the late Fred Lyons and the late Phoebe Bates (late Bob). Remembered by many nieces and nephews. A family graveside service has been held. If desired donations in memory of Jean may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 7, 2020