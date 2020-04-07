Home

MacCoubrey Funeral Home
Passed away peacefully at Regency Manor, Port Hope, on April 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Andrea Marchand-Amelia (Rick). Proud grandmother of Amelia Reid (Bill) and Erica Silvera (Pete). Great-grandmother of Nathan, Abigail and the late Tristin. Great-great-grandmother of Jaxson. Dear sister of Alice Lord, the late Frances Last, the late Fred Lyons and the late Phoebe Bates (late Bob). Remembered by many nieces and nephews. A family graveside service has been held. If desired donations in memory of Jean may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -