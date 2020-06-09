Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Elizabeth Wright, former nurse and mayor of Port Hope, beloved wife of the late Jim Collins. Loving mother of Cyndi (Jeff Gilmer) and Mark Collins (Laura). Dear grandmother to Christopher, Brian (Amy), Jennifer Gilmer (Ken Graham), Brianna, Aliyah and Aislyn Collins. Sister of Alan Wright (Marilyn) and Helen Swift (David). A private family graveside service was held at Port Hope Union Cemetery. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 9, 2020.