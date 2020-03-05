Home

Peacefully, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Allen. Loving mother of Daniel (Barbara) Kelly, Cindy (Jamie) Hickman and the late Timothy Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Rachel (Curtis Stoneman) Kelly, Josie (Shane) Chapman, Lindsey (Bruce) Stacey, Kirk Kelly and Holly Hickman. Dear sister of Joseph (Marian) Ainsworth and predeceased by Reita (John) Craddock, Francis "Tiny" (June) Ainsworth, Austin "Tex" (Marie) Ainsworth, Muriel (Alex) Greenhorne, and Ester Ainsworth. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, with visitation from 1 p.m. Spring interment in Fairview Cemetery. Donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital or the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 5, 2020
