Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Lilly Gill at 93 years of age. Predeceased by her parents and siblings. Survived by her nieces Betty Gill, Shirley Robinson, nephews John Gill, Norman Gill and great-niece Stephanie Bonafe. Also missed by her dear friend Adaline Evelyn, Pamela Evelyn, Evelyn family and many friends. A Funeral Service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E. (please use Swayne St. parking lot entrance) in Cobourg on Saturday, August 1st, at 2 p.m. with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid restrictions, there is a maximum number of people allowed so please RSVP by email to contact@maccoubrey.com or by phone to (905) 372-5132 if you wish to attend. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to a charity of choice
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.