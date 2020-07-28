1/1
Elizabeth Lillian "Lilly" Gill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Lilly Gill at 93 years of age. Predeceased by her parents and siblings. Survived by her nieces Betty Gill, Shirley Robinson, nephews John Gill, Norman Gill and great-niece Stephanie Bonafe. Also missed by her dear friend Adaline Evelyn, Pamela Evelyn, Evelyn family and many friends. A Funeral Service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E. (please use Swayne St. parking lot entrance) in Cobourg on Saturday, August 1st, at 2 p.m. with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid restrictions, there is a maximum number of people allowed so please RSVP by email to contact@maccoubrey.com or by phone to (905) 372-5132 if you wish to attend. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacCoubrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved