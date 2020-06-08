Elizabeth Martina (Liz) KOOMEN
Passed away at home in Port Hope on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Liz Koppens was the beloved wife of the late Peter Koomen. Loving mother of Debbie (Wayne Griffiths), John (Debbie), Rosemary (David Batchelor), Stephen, Joe and Dan (Deanna). Dear grandmother of Ian (Christa), Amy, Kyle (Lauren), Kristen, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Stephanie, Jacob, Benjamin, Caleb, Christian and great-grandchildren Parker, Nathan, Alexis, Hannah, Scarlet, Brinley, Braylen. Sister of Martin Koppens (Kathy), Carl Koppens (Chris), George Koppens (Marion), William Koppens (Betty), Christine (Harry Van de Ven), Joanne (Bill Van den Broek), Bert Koppens (Valerie), Renie Koppens and the late John Koppens survived by his wife Laura. A private family graveside ceremony was held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Hope. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 8, 2020.
