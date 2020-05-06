Peacefully at the Golden Plough Lodge on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late William Wright. Loving mother of Hillary Alton (Jim), John, Henry (Nhanci) and the late David (Joanne). Dear grandmother of Allison, Julie, Shannon, Sara and John and great-grandmother of Reuben and Grace. Lovingly remembered by her brother Mac Richards (Kathy). A private graveside service was held. If desired donations may be made to the Golden Plough Lodge Auxiliary. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 6, 2020.