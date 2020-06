Passed peacefully at Extendacare Port Hope on April 3, 2020. Wife of the late Floyd Sutton. Loved and will be missed by her sons Randy and Robin, brothers Bob and Bruce Black and the late Billy, granddaughter Amber (Jimmy), great-grandmother to Josh and Alex. Loving aunt to Raymond and Laurie. A family celebration of life will take place later on.



