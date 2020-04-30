|
|
Elmore George Alfred Lefebvre (46-year member of R.C.L. Branch #133 & #52; 30+ year member of LIONS Club - Peterborough and Cobourg; recognized volunteer of Peterborough Minor League Hockey & Peterborough Minor Baseball) - Retired after 39 years Ontario Hydro Forrester. On Monday, April 13, 2020, with his family at his side, Elmore received his "discharge papers" (his exact words) at Northumberland Hills Hospital where he passed away in his 87th year. He will be missed by many especially his loving wife E. Sylvia of 64 years. Dear father of Daniel (Helen), Karen, and Michael (Janet), he will be rejoined with predeceased son Kevin. Sadly, missed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; too many to name here. Son of predeceased parents Martha, Henry and stepfather Isaac Boyce. Brother of Ruth Fawcett and predeceased siblings Rose-Marie Blower, Roger, Pauline Jones, Edith Peters, Richard Boyce. Elmore's final months were filled with much pain and suffering as his mobility deteriorated. Regardless of this pain, his sense of humour and desire to make people smile remained resolute. Thank you to Dr. Mule and the medical team at NHH for laughing with Elmore while sharing their compassion and support through his final days. Many people are unaware of all the charity and goodwill provided by Elmore and Sylvia throughout the years volunteering and supporting the communities in which they lived. In lieu of donations or flowers we ask that you simply continue what Elmore has done throughout his life, HELP SOMEONE IN NEED! Pay it forward please. Considering COVID-19 we will forego a memorial service; condolences may be received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 30, 2020