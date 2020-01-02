|
|
If a life is measured not by riches amassed, but by the enrichment of the lives of others, then Eric lived a great life in the company of many great people. He had a tremendous capacity to enjoy life. He was compassionate, generous with his time, gentle and wise. He found something of value in all people and new experiences. He is survived by his wife and partner for 70 years, Dorothy, his sons Julien and Chris (Nancy) and grandchildren Aran and Eva. We wish to acknowledge all who share in our loss and thank all who contributed to his life. If desired, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Northumberland. A celebration will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020, 2 pm at Victoria Hall, 55 King St. W., Cobourg. Condolence messages received at www.MacCoubrey.com. Professor, philosopher and poet, we'll let Eric have the last word: But whether short or lasting long, Whatever is the wonder of the coming, What never seems quite right Is the order of the going.