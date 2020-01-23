|
On January 11, 2020 in his 102nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Thel, dear father of Susan(Twila) and Janice, loving grandfather of Greg Sisel. Born in Montreal, served in the RCAF Wireless Corps during WW2. This gave him a lifelong interest in amateur radio as VE3GGO. An active member of the Scarborough Amateur Radio Club he enjoyed talking to fellow “hams” around the world. He was an avid sports fan, especially golf. In later years he became interested in Canadian war stories as described in “The Battle of the St Lawrence”. Many thanks to the staff at Extendicare Port Hope. Cremation has occurred. Donations can be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 23, 2020