Peacefully, at Toronto General Hospital on February 3, 2020 in her 68th year, embraced and surrounded by the ones she loved the most, Erica gained her wings. Erica, cherished mother of Kelli Leoen (Daniel), Jessi Leoen (Justin) and Lukis Leoen (Kayla). Grandmother of Hayden, Emersyn and Julien. Sister of Helene, Cathy, the late Charles and stepmother of Steven Leoen (Shelley). Erica will also be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Erica had a special gift and way with people. Her personality was larger than life and would light up the room. She loved to laugh and tell jokes, even though she almost always forgot the punch line. A celebration of life will be held on March 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Best Western, Cobourg, ON. Donations may be made to the Northumberland Humane Society. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020