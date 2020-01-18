|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Erich Eckl announce his passing at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020 in his 90th year. Loving husband of Inge Eckl. Beloved father of Juergen Eckl (Debbie), Gabriele Eckl and Christine Bedard (Pierre). Dear grandfather of Jennifer, Stephanie (Sean), and Steven. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Palovic, Dr. Knackstedt, Beverly Ryan - James and the entire staff at NHH. There will be no service. www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 18, 2020