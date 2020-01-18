Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
Resources
More Obituaries for Erich Eckl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erich Eckl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erich Eckl Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Erich Eckl announce his passing at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020 in his 90th year. Loving husband of Inge Eckl. Beloved father of Juergen Eckl (Debbie), Gabriele Eckl and Christine Bedard (Pierre). Dear grandfather of Jennifer, Stephanie (Sean), and Steven. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Palovic, Dr. Knackstedt, Beverly Ryan - James and the entire staff at NHH. There will be no service. www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erich's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -