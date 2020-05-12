Born June 28, 1919 passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Ernest Wells, R.C.A.F. WWII veteran, beloved husband of the late Ada French. Dear father of Charmaine and her husband Dean Chestnut and Roger Wells and his wife Nettie Castelyns. Brother of Bill Wells and Jean Gawley. Ernest will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all of his family and dear friends. A private family graveside service was held at the Veteran Plot - Port Hope Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to the Legion Village. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on May 12, 2020.