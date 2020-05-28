The family of the late Ernie Wells would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at Legion Village for their gentle help and friendship. To all the nurses at Northumberland Hills Hospital who offered detailed updates with patience and kindness, and giving Ernie warmth and comfort while in your care. We will be forever grateful for all you did. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. A special thanks to the Royal Canadian Legion Colour Party and the bagpiper who participated in Ernie's final farewell. The Wells Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store