Eula "Victoria" (Vibert) ADAMSON
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Laurence Adamson (2009). Dear mother of Lynn, Vivian (Rick) and Jennifer (Gary). Loving Nana to Jason (Alison), Sarah (Ron), Vanessa (Dan), Valerie (Chad), Jeffrey (Helen) and Jessica (Pat). Dear Great-Nana to Ashley, Wayne, Evelyn, Hannah, Marcus, Audrey, Jax, Aengus and Rowan; Great-Great-Nana to Isabella, Donna and Jaxon. Fondly remembered by sisters Verna and Betty (Ron), and numerous loved nephews and nieces. Victoria was predeceased by her parents William and Catherine Vibert of New Brunswick, sisters Myrtle and Alma, brothers Milton (WWII), Merle, Donald, Lewis and Lyman. Victoria and Laurence met at the age of 19 when both were serving in the Canadian Navy at Halifax, Nova Scotia during World War II. They married in Toronto after the war and celebrated 62 years of marriage. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private family graveside service in which Victoria will be laid to rest with her husband Laurence will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. A Celebration of Victoria's Life will be held in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Victoria to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Ontario SPCA would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 12, 2020.
