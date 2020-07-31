1/1
Eva LAGROIS
Peacefully at Streamway Villa, surrounded by love, in Cobourg on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 88 years of age. Beloved partner of Rein Talvak. Loving mother of Paul Lagrois (Keitha), Dianne Brock (Fred), Sandra Magee, Lynn Lingard, Janet Lagrois (Larry) and the late Phil Lagrois. Proud grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 24 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Loved by her brothers and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society. The family would like to thank Streamway Villa for their care and compassion. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
