Evelyn Jean (nee Harness) FARDELLA
1924-01-19 - 2020-07-24
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Tony Fardella; her parents Dewitt and Erma Harness; her sisters Roselyn, Helen, Joan and her brother Reid Harness. She will be missed by her niece Lisa (Harness) Raetsen and family and her nephew Earl Nixon and family. Also missed by the family of the late Norman Nixon. A private family service will be held at Orono Cemetery. Donations to the Salvation Army would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
