Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for Everest Pond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everest Pond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everest Pond Obituary
Passed peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Jean Bloom Pond and the late Martha. Loving father of the late Anuel, (Gladys), James (Sarah), Meryl (Judy), Hedley (Brenda), Bernice (Seymour), Fronie (Ray), Earl, Ross (Cavell), Christopher (Valerie), Trudy and Tracy (Ramcharan). Everest will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, step-children, step-grandchildren, and his surviving brother Llewlyn. Friends will be received at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Church on the Hill on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery, Toronto, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12 noon. Donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -