Passed peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Jean Bloom Pond and the late Martha. Loving father of the late Anuel, (Gladys), James (Sarah), Meryl (Judy), Hedley (Brenda), Bernice (Seymour), Fronie (Ray), Earl, Ross (Cavell), Christopher (Valerie), Trudy and Tracy (Ramcharan). Everest will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, step-children, step-grandchildren, and his surviving brother Llewlyn. Friends will be received at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Church on the Hill on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery, Toronto, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12 noon. Donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020