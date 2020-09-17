Together Again Fern was born in Longbranch, Ontario on May 16, 1936. Her father Roy was hired at the Radium in 1938 and moved the family to 9 Church Street, Port Hope where she lived for the next 19 years. Fern met, fell in love with and married William Lane on December 7, 1957. Bill had joined the Navy, they left for Halifax to begin their lifetime of adventures. Mom lived her life enjoying, loving and working hard for her family. Building cottages with her father at Sandy Bay. Shingling roofs with her husband in Port Hope, baking meat pies with her friends at her church, sewing and knitting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always busy showing and sharing her love for us. Mom and dad laughed, loved, raised a family and travelled for 53 years until she lost Shady in 2011. We will treasure our wonderful memories of our Fern Diggity Dog and hold her in our heart's forever. Fern passed away at her home in Port Hope on Friday September 11, 2020. Fern McCracken beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Lane. Loving mother of Heather McElroy (Glyn Evans) and Wendy Meadows (Peter). Dear grandmother of Lorne McElroy (Tracy), Justine Gordon (Dwayne), Isaac Meadows (Caitlin), Ian Meadows and great-grandmother of Angus, Charlie and Shay McElroy, Rayna, Amyah and the late Sylas Gordon, Jack and Harvey Meadows. A celebration of life will be held at the family home, 125 Charles Street, Port Hope, Saturday October 3, 2020 from 2 - 5 p,m. Regarding Covid restrictions, those planning to attend please RSVP to wpmeadows@hotmail.com masks are required and social distancing to be respected. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to Pedal For Hope Peterborough. www.allisonfuneralhome.com