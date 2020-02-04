|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kenneth "Kenny" Francis McLean on Friday, January 31, 2020 at home surrounded by family after a very lengthy battle with cancer, at the age of 84. Throughout his illness, he always put on a strong face, never once complained, and showed everyone the fight he had with in him and we often thought he had 9 lives. He will be deeply missed by his best friend and beloved partner of 34 years Lillian Lewis. Lillian's love, dedication and care made it possible for Dad to stay in his home, where he wanted to be until the very end. He will be sadly missed by his children Keith (Debbie), Shelley Storace (Paul) and David (Adrianne) and his grandchildren Stefanie, Danny (Brianna), Cassandra Slepin (Max), Dylan, Kevin and Ben. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Lois (née Margueratt) and sisters Margaret and Jean. Survived by siblings Stephen (Laurie), Linda and Michael. Ken will always hold a special place in the hearts of the entire Lewis family. Fondly remembered and missed by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Ken worked as a carpenter and started his career with his father, Norm. They built many beautiful homes together, and he continued his career with a local contractor in Baltimore, Ontario for many years until joining the Carpenters Union. He was a volunteer fireman with the Baltimore Fire Department. He loved to golf, fish, boat and he loved to entertain his family and friends at his trailer. A caring father who supported his children and grandchildren throughout their lives in their many activities. He loved to attend their sporting events and you could always count on him to be sitting on the bench cheering you on. An avid hockey fan of the Cobourg Cougars and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He loved to play games and we always had a game of 31 going whenever the family was together. He will be missed around the card table. He enjoyed a glass of white wine every now and again, right until his last few weeks. Following Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held in Tomstown, Ontario in the summer. In memory of Ken, a memorial donation may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 4, 2020