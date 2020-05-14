Francis PICKLES
Passed away peacefully with his daughter Catherine at his side, at Laurier Manor, Ottawa, on May 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Irene Martha Pickles (2005). Loving father of Ann, Catherine (and Scott), Margaret (and Peter), Paul (and Bethann), Michael, and the late John (1997) (and Laurie), and his grandchildren Robyn, Elizabeth, Marley, Faith, Gemima, Harrison, and Sean, and his great-granddaughter Kara. He taught us all how to have fun. His ashes will be interred in a private family celebration of his life. If desired donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.

Published in Northumberland News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
