With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Frank Schepers, of Port Hope, Ontario, in his 91st year. Frank immigrated to Canada in 1954. Soon after, he met his sweetheart, Gwen (Sargent) to whom he was deeply devoted, being a beloved husband and best friend for 64 years. Loved and adored by daughters Analicia Catherwood, Joanne Dmytryshyhn (Matt), Rosalie Jayne (Phillip) and son James E. Franciscus. Grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 10. Also loved and respected by numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Holland. A lasting friendship was enjoyed with his nephew Sjang Derkx. Beginning in the 1960's, Frank developed a sincere love for God's word the Bible and the message it contains. As he read and gained an accurate knowledge of the scriptures, he learned that the kingdom he had been praying for since his childhood is a real government, ruling from heaven with many benefits on the earth. It will accomplish what is stated at Daniel 2:44. This was his favorite Bible verse. Even in the later stages of his dementia, when this verse was read, a moment of remembrance triggered a smile. Why? Because what he learned and came to love was deep in his heart. This belief had become his way of life. More information on God's Kingdom and on Frank's hope for the future can be found at JW.org. The family would like to thank all the PSW'S that came and spent quality time with Frank. We also appreciate the loving care he received in Restorative at Northumberland Hills Hospital and the kindness and gentle care in Blacklock Cottage and Symmons Cottage at the Golden Plough Lodge. A Memorial will take place Saturday, August 29th beginning at 2:30pm. For anyone who wishes to attend, the Zoom link can be obtained by contacting one of Frank's daughters - Analicia, Joanne or Rosalie.

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 13, 2020.
