Peacefully at the Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Frederick Beatty at 98 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Mary and the late Grace. Cherished father of Paul Beatty (Lenke), David Beatty (Lucy), Darlene Hardy (the late Colin), and the late Linda Burrows (Ron). Loving grandfather of Steven, Stacey, Shaun, Scott, Sheri, Melissa, Melanie, Nathan, and great grandfather of nine great grandchildren. Dear brother of Ted, Chris, Fax, the late Jack, and the late Barb. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Grafton. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution the Canadian Cancer Society
or to a charity of choice
.