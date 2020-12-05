Gale passed away peacefully at NHH at age 78 surrounded by loved ones. She was the beloved wife of Fred Howard for 31 years. Dear mother of Marion Kathleen Kerr (Cam) and Tracey Gale Bolger (Scott) and step-mother to Karen, Fred and Laura Howard. She was a devoted grandmother to Wade, Jordan, Ashley and Carter and great-grandmother to Jagger, Scarlett and Ellie. Sister to the late Bill Stuart (Bette), Penny Moglen (Les), Mary Moher (Michael) and Liz Dafoe (Kevin). Gale also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss her terribly. Gale will always be remembered by her wonderful smile, excellent wit and joy for life. A private funeral service was held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. To view virtual service or to leave a condolence message visit www.MacCoubrey.com
. If you wish, the family asks that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society
.