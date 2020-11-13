Garth passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side, in his 84th year. Cherished husband of Shirley. He will be remembered dearly by his daughter, Keltie (Scott) Jacques and stepdaughter Janice (John) Lacroix. He also leaves behind his much loved grandchildren Robert and Jonathan (Tabitha Ure) Lacroix, Dan and Greg Jacques and stepgrandson Dan (Kelly) Lacroix. His great-granddaughter, Addison Lacroix, will forever miss her Poppa. Garth is survived by his brother Ted Haggerty as well as his nephews. He also leaves behind his cat, Molly. Garth grew up near Madoc and lived most of his life in Belleville and Cobourg. He spent the last six years living close to his daughters, first in Oshawa and finally, Wallaceburg. Garth loved socializing, music, travelling and golf. He enjoyed taking his grandsons bowling, skating and to see "the sights". He loved his crime novels. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Fairfield Nursing Home for all the care and compassion given to Garth during his time there. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HAYCOCK-CAVANAGH FUNERAL HOME, (Wallaceburg, ON) where cremation will take place. Garth will be laid to rest with his family in Madoc and Picton at a later date. This day is remembered and quietly kept No words are needed, we shall never forget For those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. Forever in our hearts If desired, remembrances to the Alzheimer's Society may be left at the funeral home 519-627-3231. Online tributes may be left at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.ca