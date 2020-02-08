|
|
Passed away peacefully at Maplewood Manor, Brighton on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Bauke "Bob" Hoekstra. Loving mother of Jake Hoekstra (Hillie), Peter Hoekstra (Joanna), Joanne Hoekstra (Doug) and the late Albert Hoekstra. Proud grandmother of Robert, John, Gerald and Charlie, Rob and Mary, Stefanie and Ben and great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren. Trudy will be truly missed by her siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by her parents Pieter and Johanna Romeijn (née Spaan). Family and friends are invited to visit at WEAVER Life Centre - East, 29 Bay St. Trenton on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at Trenton United Church, 85 Dundas St. East, Trenton on Monday, February 10th at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 8, 2020