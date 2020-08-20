Passed away at his home in Brighton on Friday, August 14, 2020, age 80 years. Gene retired in January of 2000 after thirty-five and a half years service with Corrections Canada. Born in Trenton, Ontario to Clifford William Gunter and Agnes (Price). Married to Barbara Gunter (Bailey) for 56 years. Loving father of Timothy and his wife Kerri (Davis), and Steven and his wife Melanie (McPherson). Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Emma, Kyle, Abby, and Katie, they were his pride and joy. Gene's greatest joy was going to the Brighton Speedway. He looked forward to being there every Saturday night and helped out with the Car Show in the Mall every spring. He joked with people saying; "you need to get some culture in your life by going to the Brighton Speedway". In 2010 Gene was inducted to the Brighton Speedway Wall of Fame. A Graveside Service was held at Mount Evergreen Cemetery, Trenton. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Paul's Anglican Church, Brighton, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com