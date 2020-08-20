1/
Gene Allen GUNTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his home in Brighton on Friday, August 14, 2020, age 80 years. Gene retired in January of 2000 after thirty-five and a half years service with Corrections Canada. Born in Trenton, Ontario to Clifford William Gunter and Agnes (Price). Married to Barbara Gunter (Bailey) for 56 years. Loving father of Timothy and his wife Kerri (Davis), and Steven and his wife Melanie (McPherson). Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Emma, Kyle, Abby, and Katie, they were his pride and joy. Gene's greatest joy was going to the Brighton Speedway. He looked forward to being there every Saturday night and helped out with the Car Show in the Mall every spring. He joked with people saying; "you need to get some culture in your life by going to the Brighton Speedway". In 2010 Gene was inducted to the Brighton Speedway Wall of Fame. A Graveside Service was held at Mount Evergreen Cemetery, Trenton. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Paul's Anglican Church, Brighton, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brighton Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved