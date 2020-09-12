Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Wednesday September 2, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Keith Burley. Loving mother of David (Nancy), Carol Ann, Michael (Karen), and Janet (Callum). Adoring grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Lyle Sullivan, Madeleine Creighton, Vic Boswell, Doug Boswell, Grace Baxter, Marie Linton, and Donny Boswell. A private family service was held. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com