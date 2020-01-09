Home

George Edward Douglas "Doug" HODGSON

George Edward Douglas "Doug" HODGSON Obituary
At the Maplewood Long Term Care Facility, Brighton, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, age 77 years. Doug Hodgson of Brighton, son of the late Robert Hodgson and the late Evanlina (Post). Loving husband of Patricia (Dale). Dear father of Rick Hodgson (Tina Spicer) of Belleville, Lori Whaley (Raymond) of Cramahe, Janet Hutley of Brighton, and Darrell Hodgson (Lisa) of Calgary, Alberta. Predeceased by his brother Harold Hodgson and his son-in-law Mike Hutley. Sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A family service will be held at a later date. Cremation. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
